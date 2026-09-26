'Family Trip Controversy' Hey Jini's Second Son Falls Ill Again... "A Fever from the Start of the Holiday"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kids' creator Hey Jini shared an update on caring for her sick second son from the first day of the Chuseok holiday.

On the 26th, Hey Jini posted an update about her second son on social media along with the message, "A fever from the start of the holiday."

In the released photo, her second son's temperature was 37.8°C. Hey Jini expressed concern for her son, who had suddenly developed a fever, writing, "His immunity, ugh."

She then shared a photo of herself holding her son tightly and wrote, "Since he's sick, he'll be Mommy's little shadow."

Earlier, Hey Jini explained through the YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister" why she had gone on a family trip without her second son, who had been ill at the time.

At the time, Seung-yu was taking antibiotics for an extended period because of severe otitis media. Hey Jini explained that her parents were caring for him, so she made a brief one-night, two-day trip to Busan. After criticism arose over traveling without her child, she revealed that some people had responded, "Did you really have to go on a trip when the baby was sick?"

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.