“♥Lee Sang-soon's health scare” Lee Hyori shares a Chuseok update... Tea spread at her yoga studio: “Be happy”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] A warm Chuseok greeting was shared from the yoga studio operated by singer Lee Hyori.

On the 25th, the official social media account of Ananda Yoga, operated by Lee Hyori, posted a photo along with the message, “Have a comfortable and happy Chuseok.”

The photo showed the spacious, relaxed interior of the yoga studio. A low wooden table stood in the middle of the sunlit space, neatly set with tea, teacups and other items, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori's husband, Lee Sang-soon, has suspended his activities following a sudden health issue.

Concerns about Lee Sang-soon's health arose earlier this month after he missed a live radio broadcast. He was later reported to be resting on medical advice due to neurological symptoms related to reduced vagal function. He also conveyed that he would return in good health after getting sufficient rest.

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon married in 2013 and had lived on Jeju Island before moving to Pyeongchang-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, in 2024. Lee Hyori later opened a yoga studio in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, where she teaches classes herself while continuing her broadcasting activities. Lee Sang-soon has connected with listeners as a radio DJ.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.