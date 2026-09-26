Kim Ki-bang's Wife Nestles in Zo In-sung's Arms in a "Legal Affair," Calling It "Impossible Love"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Ki-bang's wife, Kim Hee-kyung, drew attention after sharing affectionate photos taken with actor Zo In-sung.

On the 26th, Kim Hee-kyung posted several photos on social media along with the caption, "(Im)possible love..♥"

In the photos, Kim Hee-kyung is nestled tightly in Zo In-sung's arms, smiling more happily than anyone. Zo In-sung also posed affectionately with her, creating a warm atmosphere.

Kim Hee-kyung wrote, "These days, because In-sung oppa's movies have been released every quarter, from the premieres to the after-parties... it was almost the only time I got to go out (as a free woman)."

She continued, "Thank you so much for working so hard. I'm a little more grateful to my husband, lol. When else would I get to enjoy this kind of luxury...?? Even though I've been seeing him for almost 10 years, my heart still flutters.. Heheh," revealing her admiration for Zo In-sung.

Kim Ki-bang commented, "A legal affair that happens only a few times a year... and I even took the pictures for them.... Seriously." His playful remark about personally photographing his wife and Zo In-sung's affectionate moment brought laughs.

Meanwhile, Kim Ki-bang and Kim Hee-kyung, a deputy CEO at a cosmetics brand, married in 2017 and have one son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.