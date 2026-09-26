That cute little kid from 'Descendants of the Sun' has grown up like this... Joel Jin Nwamadi grows into a Korean national track and field athlete.

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[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] The little boy who captivated viewers with his cute appearance in 'Descendants of the Sun' has grown into a sprinter representing Korean track and field.

Joel Jin Nwamadi (20, Yecheon County Office), who first gained recognition as an actor, is once again drawing attention as he advances to the men's 100m final at the 2026 Asian Games.

Nwamadi finished fourth in the men's 100m final held at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on the 25th with a time of 10.17 seconds. He was only 0.06 seconds behind the medal zone. Daniel Kashama Biwesa (23, Ansan City Hall), who also competed, finished fifth with a time of 10.19 seconds, demonstrating the potential of Korean short-distance track and field.

Although he is currently a runner faster than anyone else on the track, Nwamadi has a somewhat special past for viewers who remember him.

Nwamadi worked as a child actor during his early years. Notably, around the age of ten, he appeared in the popular drama 'Descendants of the Sun,' where he showcased his cute charm and was nicknamed the "Goat Boy." Since then, he has gained recognition by appearing in children's programs and broadcasts.

That little boy has now made the athletics track his stage, rather than performing in front of the camera.

Born in Seoul and raised in Gimpo, Nwamadi was born to a Nigerian father and a Korean mother. His name, 'Joel Jin Nwamadi,' is also special. It was created by combining his father's surname, Nwamadi, with his baptismal name 'Joel' and the Korean character 'Jin' (meaning precious).

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Nwamadi, who has steadily grown after switching his career path from child actor to track and field athlete, is currently considered a promising prospect for Korean men's short-distance running. His personal best is 10.13 seconds, and he is challenging the Korean men's 100m record of 10.07 seconds.

He unfortunately did not win a medal in the finals of the Asian Games. However, for Nwamadi, it was a stage where he could confirm his potential by competing directly against top-tier Asian athletes.

After finishing the race, Nwamadi expressed disappointment with his start but stated that he had identified areas for improvement.

He said, "I think I would have gotten a much better time if I had run a little more comfortably, like in the semifinals," adding, "I think I have found areas where I can improve."

He specifically cited the starting motion as an area that needs improvement. "I realized that you can't always get off to a good start," he explained. "I think the priority is to consistently reproduce the form I show when I perform at my best."

Thailand's Puripol Boonson, who won the gold medal, set a new Asian Games record with a time of 9.90 seconds. Nwamadi also considered experiencing firsthand the skills of the athletes ahead of him to be a valuable gain.

Nwamadi is looking toward bigger stages ahead. He is determined to continue improving his times, with the Asian Championships, Summer Universiade, and World Championships as his goals.

His next goal is clear: a new Korean record.

The current Korean men's 100m record is 10.07 seconds, set by coach Kim Kuk-young in 2017. Nwamadi's personal best is 10.13 seconds, showing sufficient potential to challenge the Korean athletics record.

What is most eye-catching is that the little boy who was loved on television screens in his childhood is now wearing the Taegeuk mark and racing toward the world.

From the cute little kid in 'Descendants of the Sun' to a rising star in Korean track and field. Joel Jin Nwamadi's next sprint is now attracting the attention of track and field fans.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.