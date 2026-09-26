From the Back, He Looks Like He’s in His 20s... 74-Year-Old Cha Bum-kun Spotted Holding His Granddaughter’s Hand, Impressing with His Physique

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Han Chae-ah shared a heartwarming holiday scene featuring her father-in-law, Cha Bum-kun, and his granddaughter.

On the 26th, Han Chae-ah shared a photo on social media along with the message, "Luckily, the rain stopped, so I went for a walk in front of the house with Grandpa."

The photo showed Cha Bum-kun walking with his granddaughter near their home while holding her hand tightly. As he walked alongside her, his back conveyed the image of a gentle and affectionate grandfather.

Cha Bum-kun, who is 74 this year, especially caught attention with his tall stature, solid build, and upright posture. His unchanged, healthy appearance also drew admiration after his long career in soccer.

The large mansion in Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do, which was previously shown on Han Chae-ah’s YouTube channel, is also attracting renewed interest.

The house, which had been revealed earlier, stood out for its high ceilings and spacious layout. Going beyond the look of an ordinary home, the space evoked a gallery, with stylish decorative objects and artworks placed throughout to create a sophisticated atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Han Chae-ah married Cha Se-jji, the son of former national team coach Cha Bum-kun, in 2018, and they have a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.