'Kim Ji-min's boyfriend' Kim Jun-ho: "I got a new car, and I'm coming to pick you up~"—A hopelessly doting father (Hit and Miss Tour)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] On 'Go All the Way! Hit and Miss Tour,' Kim Jun-ho reveals his excitement as an expectant father and shows his doting-dad side at the Chupungnyeong Theme Park in Gimcheon, while Park Young-jin and the Hit and Miss crew unleash their unfiltered banter.

Episode 17 of 'Go All the Way! Hit and Miss Tour,' airing tonight at 9 p.m. on Kstar and E Channel, follows 'genuine comedian best friends' Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu as they travel to Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang Province after visiting Cheorwon, Gangwon State. The group explores local attractions and restaurants in a lively adventure.

The Hit and Miss crew meet Park Young-jin, their 'travel buddy' from Gimcheon, at the Chupungnyeong Highway Service Area. True to his reputation as Gimcheon's promotional ambassador, Park switches into 'guide' mode from the start. He introduces the Chupungnyeong Theme Park behind the service area, and when 'Dureup-i's dad' Kim Jun-ho spots a children's car ride, he immediately climbs aboard and happily sings, "I got a new car. I'm coming to pick you up~" Park responds, "From now on, you should call the song 'Dad's Car'~" Kim Jun-ho, who is expecting the birth of his child Dureup-i next year, promptly changes the lyrics to "Dad got a new car. I'm coming to pick you up~" and radiates the vibe of a father completely besotted with his son.

Amid the cheerful atmosphere, the Hit and Miss crew look around at the snacks in the service area. Park Young-jin recommends walnut pastries, saying, "Gimcheon is famous for walnuts," and adds, "As a promotional ambassador, I will focus on promoting Gimcheon today rather than on the game." Yoo Se-yoon teases him, saying, "If you keep that up, you'll end up taking the hit, won't you?" Park counters, "My wife is a huge fan of 'Hit and Miss Tour,' so she gave me some advice. She told me never to leave my seat and not even to go to the restroom alone," keeping the Hit and Miss crew on their toes and drawing laughs.

As viewers wonder whether his strategy will work, the group decides to head to Seokswae Bulgogi Street for a meal. While they are traveling by car, Park Young-jin launches into some nostalgic talk about his early days as a comedian. Yoo Se-yoon joins in, saying, "Young-jin was incredibly clever back then, so the scripts on 'Gag Concert' were always funny." Kim Jun-ho then asks, "Did you and I ever do a sketch together? What was it?" After thinking for a moment, Park replies, "We started doing that together, but then you suddenly disappeared..." He censors himself, leaving Kim Jun-ho and everyone else feeling dizzy with disbelief.

What was the painful(?) memory from that time that left Kim Jun-ho flustered? The Gimcheon travel story, featuring the explosive close-friend chemistry between Park Young-jin and the Hit and Miss crew, can be seen on episode 17 of Kstar and E Channel's 'Go All the Way! Hit and Miss Tour,' airing tonight at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.