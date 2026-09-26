"Daughter-in-law duties take a back seat"—Is Sunwoo Eun-sook's daughter-in-law, Sun-Jeong Choi, really doing this? She leaves childcare to her mother-in-law for "a baby's true Chuseok"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Sun-Jeong Choi, daughter-in-law of Sunwoo Eun-sook, shared an update from her Chuseok family trip to Niseko, Japan, with her mother-in-law.

Sun-Jeong Choi recently posted several photos along with the message, "I finished everything I needed to do before Chuseok in one whirlwind, and now I've come to Niseko, Japan, with my mother-in-law so I can enjoy some time as a daughter-in-law."

She continued, "Ah, is this not a daughter-in-law's time but a baby's time..?" She added, "You wanted a daughter-like daughter-in-law, so you always called me 'baby~.' And now, instead of becoming a daughter, I've really become a baby~~??" Her playful remarks drew laughter.

She also wrote, "I'm going to put my duties as a daughter-in-law aside and leave Taeri-hyun entirely in my mother-in-law's care for a truly baby's Chuseok. Because I'm a baby." She shared that she was enjoying some long-awaited free time after entrusting childcare to her mother-in-law.

The photos show Sun-Jeong Choi spending the Chuseok holiday in Niseko, Japan, with her mother-in-law, Sunwoo Eun-sook, her husband, and their two children. The family is enjoying a relaxing time soaking in hot springs and eating delicious food.

In particular, Sun-Jeong Choi added warmth to the story by revealing the affectionate relationship she shares with her mother-in-law while enjoying the trip together.

Sun-Jeong Choi, a former Miss Chunhyang, married actor Lee Sang-won, the son of Lee Young-ha and Sunwoo Eun-sook, in 2018. They have a son and a daughter. Sun-Jeong Choi runs businesses related to beauty and health products.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.