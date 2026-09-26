“Denies pregnancy rumors,” Seo Eun-hye says, “♥ Jo Yeong-nam is sexy when he smiles”... Father: “You really know how to rub it in”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Seo Eun-hye, a Down syndrome artist formerly known as Jeong Eun-hye, revealed her special affection for her husband, Jo Yeong-nam, and shared a cheerful Chuseok holiday with her family.

On the 26th, Seo Eun-hye posted a video on her personal account along with the caption, "Adult-rated Chuseok banter: 'I guess my mother-in-law sleeps a lot^^.'"

In the video, the couple appeared side by side in hanbok to celebrate Chuseok, engaging in a lighthearted conversation with their family.

Seo Eun-hye, in particular, showered her husband with compliments and made no effort to hide her affection.

She asked Jo Yeong-nam, "Why are you so cute?" She also praised his cheerful personality, saying, "I'm bright too, but why are you so cheerful?"

But she did not stop there. Commenting on Jo Yeong-nam's appearance, Seo Eun-hye continued her uninhibited display of affection, saying, "Why are you so sexy when you smile? Why are you sexy when you take your clothes off?"

Seo Eun-hye's father, who was listening beside them, drew laughs with his response: "You really know how to rub it in."

When Seo Eun-hye's father added, "Even if Dad takes his clothes off, Mom just goes to sleep," Jo Yeong-nam replied, "I guess my mother-in-law sleeps a lot," prompting more laughter.

The couple reportedly met at a workplace for people with developmental disabilities. They later fell in love and married in May last year.

Recently, a photo Seo Eun-hye posted on social media sparked pregnancy rumors. The photo showed Seo Eun-hye and Jo Yeong-nam holding what appeared to be an ultrasound image.

However, Seo Eun-hye explained that the photo did not indicate an actual pregnancy. She said it was an AI-generated image created while making a Chuseok greeting card using an app she had received from an acquaintance.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.