“Denies pregnancy rumors,” Seo Eun-hye says, “♥ Jo Yeong-nam is sexy when he smiles”... Father: “You really know how to rub it in”

Published

“Denies pregnancy rumors,” Seo Eun-hye says, “♥ Jo Yeong-nam is sexy when he smiles”... Father: “You really know how to rub it in”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Seo Eun-hye, a Down syndrome artist formerly known as Jeong Eun-hye, revealed her special affection for her husband, Jo Yeong-nam, and shared a cheerful Chuseok holiday with her family.

On the 26th, Seo Eun-hye posted a video on her personal account along with the caption, "Adult-rated Chuseok banter: 'I guess my mother-in-law sleeps a lot^^.'"

In the video, the couple appeared side by side in hanbok to celebrate Chuseok, engaging in a lighthearted conversation with their family.

Seo Eun-hye, in particular, showered her husband with compliments and made no effort to hide her affection.

She asked Jo Yeong-nam, "Why are you so cute?" She also praised his cheerful personality, saying, "I'm bright too, but why are you so cheerful?"

“Denies pregnancy rumors,” Seo Eun-hye says, “♥ Jo Yeong-nam is sexy when he smiles”... Father: “You really know how to rub it in”

But she did not stop there. Commenting on Jo Yeong-nam's appearance, Seo Eun-hye continued her uninhibited display of affection, saying, "Why are you so sexy when you smile? Why are you sexy when you take your clothes off?"

Seo Eun-hye's father, who was listening beside them, drew laughs with his response: "You really know how to rub it in."

When Seo Eun-hye's father added, "Even if Dad takes his clothes off, Mom just goes to sleep," Jo Yeong-nam replied, "I guess my mother-in-law sleeps a lot," prompting more laughter.

“Denies pregnancy rumors,” Seo Eun-hye says, “♥ Jo Yeong-nam is sexy when he smiles”... Father: “You really know how to rub it in”

The couple reportedly met at a workplace for people with developmental disabilities. They later fell in love and married in May last year.

Recently, a photo Seo Eun-hye posted on social media sparked pregnancy rumors. The photo showed Seo Eun-hye and Jo Yeong-nam holding what appeared to be an ultrasound image.

However, Seo Eun-hye explained that the photo did not indicate an actual pregnancy. She said it was an AI-generated image created while making a Chuseok greeting card using an app she had received from an acquaintance.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
Aram, Park
More +