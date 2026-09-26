Oh Jeong-yeon Mentions 'Remarriage' 14 Years After Divorcing Seo Jang-hoon: "I Like Yim Si-wan and Yeonjun's Style; I Have to Fall in Love at First Sight"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Oh Jeong-yeon opened up about remarriage and revealed what she looks for in an ideal partner.

On the 24th, a video titled "Okcheonam, Seoul's Hidden Prayer Spot Where Seonggyeong Went to Pray Earnestly to Escape Singlehood!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Jeol-e Gan Seonggyeong."

That day, Kim Sung-kyoung joked to Oh Jeong-yeon, who was copying her older sister, "Even if you copy everything I do, you didn't copy my divorce too, did you?" Oh Jeong-yeon firmly replied, "That had absolutely nothing to do with you," drawing laughter.

The production staff asked Oh Jeong-yeon about her willingness to remarry, saying, "Why don't you follow her example again—by getting married?"

Oh Jeong-yeon said she wanted to meet someone whose personality and values fit her life. "People often misunderstand me based on my appearance, but I live a life somewhat removed from worldly concerns," she said. "I follow my instincts. I’m happy when I do fun things, and when I’m resting, I’m happy just lounging around."

She added that her ideal partner would be "someone whose values align with mine—someone who works hard and pursues self-realization when working."

Kim Sung-kyoung encouraged her, saying, "There are people like that. Lots of them." She also advised, "Don't decide in advance, before you've even seen whether someone is willing to do that for you."

However, Oh Jeong-yeon candidly described her approach to relationships, saying, "I really don't think I can date someone unless I fall for them at first sight." Kim Sung-kyoung responded, "I didn't fall for my husband at first sight," highlighting their differing views on romance.

Oh Jeong-yeon also spoke specifically about her ideal type. "It's pointless to say this, but I like styles like Tomorrow X Together (TXT)'s Yeonjun or Yim Si-wan," she said. "No matter how angry I am, looking at his face makes me (calm down)."

Kim Sung-kyoung jokingly countered, "When I'm angry, I can't see anything else," drawing laughter.

Oh Jeong-yeon's absolute deal-breakers were also revealed. "I don't like rude people, and I don't like people who are controlling," she said. "It also won't work if we can't communicate. 'I don't know, I don't want to talk' seems like the worst."

Meanwhile, Oh Jeong-yeon married former basketball player Seo Jang-hoon in 2009, and they divorced by mutual agreement in 2012.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.