Ahn Young-mi Makes a Chilling Confession About Her Genes: "Both Sons Look Exactly Like Me... You Can't Fool Blood"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Ahn Young-mi candidly opened up about her two sons' looks. Saying she saw herself in their faces, she even made a joking remark about her husband.

On the 26th, Ahn Young-mi discussed her two sons' appearances on MBC FM4U's 2 O'Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi.

Ahn began by sharing a friend's reaction after seeing a photo of her younger son. She said, "I sent a photo of my younger son to a friend from middle school, and they said the genetic resemblance gave them chills. They said that when they combined my photo with my son's, we looked exactly alike."

She then brought up other families with similar-looking members and compared herself with Jung Joo-ri. Ahn said, "I had no business saying anything to Jung Joo-ri. All five of her sons look like her. So I told Jung Joo-ri's husband, 'Are you a Jung Joo-ri collector?' But I guess my husband is an Ahn Young-mi collector, too."

She also said she felt that her two sons had inherited her traits exactly. Ahn said, "Blood doesn't lie. Even if you say, 'It's not me,' you can't hide it. Even if I say to my child, 'What's with you?' that's something I have in me too, so let's think of it as mirror therapy and not fight."

Ahn Young-mi married a non-celebrity man in 2020. She gave birth to her first son in 2023 and welcomed her second son in South Korea this past June.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.