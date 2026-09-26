Extreme Parenting for a 44-Year-Old Mom and 49-Year-Old Dad... Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk: "Mom and Dad Are Old"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Son Dam-bi shared her Chuseok holiday with her husband, Lee Kyou-hyuk, and their daughter, Hayi, showing their happy family life.

On the 26th, Son Dam-bi posted photos of her daily life with her husband, Lee Kyou-hyuk, and their daughter, Hayi, on social media, along with the caption, "The tail end of Chuseok."

Son Dam-bi humorously captured the reality of spending the holiday parenting, writing, "Eating, playing, holding her, and eating again. A summary of the holiday at our house: Hayi had a blast, and Mom and Dad are old."

In the photos, the family of three is seen spending time together while holding Hayi in their arms and smiling happily.

The special affection Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk have for their daughter is evident as they enjoy time with Hayi.

Son Dam-bi, born in 1983, is 44 years old this year, while Lee Kyou-hyuk, born in 1978, is 49. After giving birth to Hayi at the age of 43, Son Dam-bi has continued to share her parenting life with fans.

Although balancing childcare and daily life can be physically demanding at times, the family of three has been enjoying happy moments together, exchanging warm smiles as they look at one another.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married Lee Kyou-hyuk, a former national speed skater, in 2022 and gave birth to their daughter, Hayi, in April last year. Since then, she has drawn attention from fans by sharing her life as she balances parenting with self-care.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.