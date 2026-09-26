Jun Hyo-seong Receives a "Meaningful Warning" from a Shaman... "Sis, Don't Date an Athlete"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jun Hyo-seong drew attention after receiving the unexpected advice, "Don't date an athlete," while listening to an MZ shaman's saju reading.

On the 24th, a video titled "What's My True Ideal Look, Chosen by an MZ Shaman...? Shopping with a Shaman" was posted on Jun Hyo-seong's YouTube channel, "Jeon, Hyoseong imnida."

That day, Jun Hyo-seong met MZ shaman Noh Seul-bi, and the two enjoyed shopping together while sharing various stories. During the shopping trip, Noh Seul-bi also examined Jun Hyo-seong's saju and commented on her future prospects, saying, "Your financial luck looks good next year, too."

Noh Seul-bi then stared intently at Jun Hyo-seong before suddenly saying, "Sis, don't date an athlete," leaving Jun Hyo-seong flustered.

When Jun Hyo-seong asked, "Why? Why?" Noh Seul-bi explained, "Your personalities are far too incompatible."

Noh Seul-bi interpreted the situation as follows: "You have strong convictions about what you believe is right, especially when it comes to morality. But most athletes tend to insist that they are right, and that's where problems arise." She added, "If possible, I would recommend that you date a civilian instead."

Jun Hyo-seong was repeatedly amazed by the unexpected saju reading. She reacted with interest, saying, "This is so fascinating. I'm losing my mind. My dopamine is fully charged."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.