"I Was Unemployed for Just One Day": Female Mukbang YouTuber Suddenly Notified of Monetization Suspension... Videos Deleted Too

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Mukbang YouTuber DietJo has personally addressed the suspension of her YouTube monetization.

On the 24th, DietJo uploaded a video titled "A Mukbang YouTuber Who Lost Her Job in Just One Day."

In the video, she said, "The truth and misconceptions about mukbang YouTube monetization being suspended," adding, "Have you seen the news lately about mukbang YouTubers having their monetization suspended? That person is me. I'm advertising all over the place that I've become unemployed."

She continued, "But I'm the one whose monetization was suspended, so I don't know why Tzuyang and Heebab are being dragged into this too." She explained, "The standard isn't simply whether someone eats a lot and therefore becomes subject to penalties. It's whether the content could encourage or prompt imitation of an eating disorder. For example, exposing an excessively thin body, mentioning binge eating, vomiting, or abusing laxatives, among other things."

She disclosed, "Four or five years ago, I mainly uploaded videos featuring frequent dieting and binge eating. But a few months ago, my old videos began to be deleted one by one without warning, and then I suddenly received notice that my monetization had been suspended." She added, "So channels that simply feature eating a lot and enjoying food are not subject to penalties, so I don't think you need to be extremely alarmed."

She also confessed, "To have my monetization reinstated, I have to delete all my old videos and file an appeal after 90 days. But they contain so many memories that I can't bring myself to delete them."

She went on, "So for the time being, I plan to work through Reels and YouTube Shorts. If you ask how I feel... I guess I feel that the time has come to let them go. Thank you to everyone who was concerned about me."

Recently, YouTube, a global video platform, has been causing repercussions among mukbang and dieting creators after significantly tightening its guidelines on eating disorders and its monetization requirements. In particular, a growing number of popular creators who cover mukbang and weight loss have had their monetization suspended or deleted large numbers of existing videos.

DietJo, who has about 440,000 subscribers, said through her YouTube channel's community page on the 18th, "My monetization has been suspended." She added, "As the guidelines related to binge eating and eating disorders have become stricter, strong restrictions are being imposed on channels that have uploaded related videos." She continued, "I have even stopped uploading videos because I don't know which one could result in a penalty."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.