'Seven♥' Lee Da-hae Shows Off a Prominent Baby Bump Ahead of Childbirth, Shares a Sweet Photo with Her Husband

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Lee Da-hae drew attention by sharing an update on her pregnancy.

On the 26th, Lee Da-hae posted several photos along with the caption, "I bought flowers and am getting ready to go see the musical 'Dream High Musical Season 3: Reboot,' in which my husband is appearing."

In the photos, Lee Da-hae is seen preparing flowers to take to the musical featuring her husband, Seven. Wearing a white dress, she showed off a prominent baby bump, drawing attention as she nears childbirth.

Lee Da-hae also shared a sweet photo of herself with Seven. Standing side by side with bright smiles, the couple showed off their continued affection for each other, adding to the heartwarming mood.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after dating for eight years. She announced in May that she was pregnant with a daughter and is due to give birth in November. The baby is reportedly a girl.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.