Kim So-young Reveals Husband Oh Sang-jin's Peculiar "Condition": "Does Anyone Else Have a Husband Who Gets Sleepy at His Mother-in-Law's House?"

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Broadcaster Kim So-young amused fans by exposing her husband Oh Sang-jin's peculiar "condition."

On the 26th, Kim So-young posted a photo on her social media along with the message, "My husband actually has a condition."

The photo showed Oh Sang-jin sound asleep in a massage chair while visiting Kim So-young's parents' home.

Apparently baffled, Kim So-young revealed her husband's habit by writing, "A condition that makes him sleepy whenever he visits his mother-in-law's house. Does anyone else have a husband who has this mother-in-law sleep sickness?"

Kim So-young was playfully teasing Oh Sang-jin over how he becomes especially sleepy whenever they visit his mother-in-law's home.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin married in 2017 and have a daughter and a son.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.