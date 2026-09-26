Choi San swiftly denies dating rumors: "Woman in the video is a brand representative; we weren't alone"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Dating rumors surrounding Ateez's San have been put to rest as a misunderstanding following an explanation from his agency.

On the 21st, a video showing San walking down a street in Milan with a woman began spreading across online communities. As the footage showed San and the woman walking side by side, some internet users offered various theories about their relationship. Speculation escalated into dating rumors, with some even suggesting that the woman might be San's girlfriend.

In response, Ateez's agency, KQ Entertainment, directly addressed the dating rumors surrounding San.

A KQ Entertainment representative explained on the 26th, "The woman in the video is a brand representative in Milan who was on her way to purchase necessary items," adding, "They were not alone; local security personnel and a manager were also with them."

San recently visited Milan for fashion-related engagements. After leaving Korea on the 21st to attend Milan Fashion Week (MFW), he became the subject of unexpected dating rumors when footage of him there spread online. However, the controversy appears to be subsiding quickly after his agency provided specific details about the woman's identity and the circumstances at the time.

Meanwhile, Ateez, the group San belongs to, attracted attention with a choreography challenge for "Bad," released in June. As the group continues its active work on global stages, San is also pursuing a variety of activities across fashion and music.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.