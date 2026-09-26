'ChimChakMan's Sister' Loses 22 kg After Taking Wegovy, Undergoes Major Transformation Resembling IVE's Liz

[Sportschosun Reporter Min-jung Cho] Chicken Angel (real name Se-hwa Lee), widely known as YouTuber ChimChakMan's younger sister, has drawn attention by taking on a "girl-group debut" after successfully losing 22 kg.

Chicken Angel recently uploaded a video titled "Chicken Angel's Idol Debut" on her YouTube channel, "Chicken Angel's KkalkkalTube."

What caught netizens' attention was Chicken Angel's dramatically transformed appearance. She recently shared her dieting journey and revealed that she now weighs 56 kg. This means she has lost approximately 22 kg from the 78 kg she previously disclosed.

After successfully losing weight and showing off a markedly different look, Chicken Angel took on an idol transformation. She handled everything from styling to performance herself to match a girl-group-inspired concept, revealing a different charm from the approachable image she had shown on broadcasts.

Chicken Angel had previously attracted attention by directly naming Wegovy as the secret behind her weight loss.

When Chicken Angel appeared on the YouTube channel "Jeilgangganghamnida" last August, she candidly said, "I took Wegovy," after people commented that she had lost a lot of weight. She explained that she had used Wegovy for more than a year and said she lost "2 to 3 kg per month." At the time, Chicken Angel said that, "numerically speaking, I probably lost a full 20 kg."

It was not a diet accompanied by exercise. Chicken Angel said at the time that she hardly exercised. When told that she seemed to have lost muscle as well, she admitted, "That's right. I have no muscle." She also confessed that her busy schedule prevented her from eating regular meals and that she sometimes skipped meals when she was not hungry.

Chicken Angel also revealed that she underwent surgery for uterine fibroids during her weight-loss journey. With her sharper facial contours and dramatically changed aura drawing attention, she has now taken on an entirely new transformation by embracing an idol-debut concept.

Meanwhile, Chicken Angel is the younger sister of popular YouTuber ChimChakMan, a former webtoon artist. She currently runs the lifestyle brand ULDD STORE alongside her YouTube activities.

Min-jung Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.