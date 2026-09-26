'How Did a Year Pass So Quickly?' Lim Jeong-hee, Who Conceived Naturally at 44 and Gave Birth to a Son, Looks Much Thinner Amid Childcare

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lim Jeong-hee shared what life has been like as a working mother after giving birth later in life.

Recently, a video titled "Performing a Concert While Raising a Child" was posted on Lim Jeong-hee's YouTube channel.

Lim Jeong-hee was busy caring for her 12-month-old son as soon as she woke up. She said, "My son turned one this week, so we need to gradually reduce formula and give him regular milk. It's been a year since he was born, but between raising him, preparing for performances and working, I don't know how the time passed," describing her hectic daily life.

Lim Jeong-hee also prepared bananas and avocado for her son, who did not drink milk well. She said, "All of this happened between 7 and 8 a.m. I still haven't gotten used to getting up in the morning," revealing her fatigue. She also had a busy day ahead, as she had to fit in concert rehearsals. Her noticeably thinner appearance after giving birth also drew attention.

Meanwhile, Lim Jeong-hee made her debut in 2005 with "Music Is My Life" and earned widespread popularity with hit songs including "Tears Didn't Come," "It Can't Be Real," "Clockwork" and "Madly in Love." She married ballet dancer Kim Hee-hyun in October 2023, conceived naturally at age 44 and gave birth to a son last September.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.