'Husband Residing in the US♥' Ahn Young-mi Holds a 100-Day Celebration for Her Second Son... Gives a Sneak Peek at the 'Cutie's' Face

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] Comedian Ahn Young-mi spent a special time celebrating her second son's 100th day.

On the 26th, Ahn Young-mi posted a photo on her account with the caption, "Ha... I'm ruined..."

The released photo shows Ahn Young-mi meticulously preparing a 100-day celebration table for her second son, who was born 100 days ago. While the table, charmingly decorated with various foods and props, catches the eye, an unexpected mistake was captured, eliciting laughter.

The character '百' (hundred) engraved on the rice cake for the 100-day celebration had been placed upside down. Upon discovering this unexpected mistake on the carefully prepared celebration table, Ahn Young-mi also appears to have expressed her bittersweet feelings, saying, "Ha... I'm ruined..."

At the bottom of the photo, a small image of Ahn Young-mi's second son smiling brightly in front of the 100-day celebration table also catches the eye. Although the characters on the rice cake were inscribed upside down, the mother's heartfelt celebration of her son's 100th day is fully conveyed.

Earlier, Ahn Young-mi gave birth to her second son at a hospital in Seoul on June 25. At the time, her agency stated, "We ask for your warm congratulations and support for Ahn Young-mi and her family as they welcome a precious new life," adding, "Ahn Young-mi plans to return to broadcasting in good health and show a great side of herself after a full recovery."

Meanwhile, Ahn Young-mi married a non-celebrity husband in 2020 and welcomed her first son in July 2023. She later became a mother of two after giving birth to her second son this year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.