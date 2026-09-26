Oh Jeong-yeon, Who Divorced Seo Jang-hoon, on Why She Can't Date: "Looks Matter, and I Have to Fall in Love at First Sight to Date Someone"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Oh Jeong-yeon revealed her ideal type, saying that she considers looks important.

On the 25th, a video titled "I Don't Want Marriage, But I Want a Baby. Oh Jeong-yeon's Bombshell Confession About Having a Child Outside Marriage?! (ft. Legalization of Sperm Banks)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "The Bible Goes to a Temple."

When the subject of remarriage came up, Oh Jeong-yeon said, "I live a life far removed from the secular world. I’m happy when I do fun things, and when I rest, I just lounge around. When I work, I work hard to achieve self-actualization." She added that her ideal partner would be someone whose values align with hers. Her close friend Kim Sung-kyoung expressed frustration, saying, "Don't make up your mind before you even see whether someone is like that or not." Oh Jeong-yeon responded, "If I don't fall for someone at first sight, I really can't date them. Shouldn't I want to link arms and hold hands as soon as I see them?" Kim Sung-kyoung looked puzzled again and said, "I don't want to hold someone's hand as soon as I meet them."

The production staff asked Oh Jeong-yeon, "Do you care a lot about looks?" She candidly replied, "I do. That's why I can't date anyone." She then named actor Yim Si-wan and Yeonjun of the idol group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) as her ideal types, saying, "I like cute styles. No matter how angry I am, wouldn't my anger melt if someone showered me with hearts?" Kim Sung-kyoung made everyone laugh by tightly shutting both eyes and saying, "When I'm angry, I can't see anything."

Meanwhile, Oh Jeong-yeon married former basketball player-turned-broadcaster Seo Jang-hoon in 2009, but they divorced in 2012.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.