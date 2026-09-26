'Welcoming a Daughter' Park Shin-hye Says, "It Makes Me Forget All My Pain"... Update Four Days After Giving Birth to Her Second Child

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Park Shin-hye shared an update after giving birth to her second daughter.

On the 26th, Park Shin-hye posted a photo and wrote on her social media, "A taste that makes me forget all my pain. It was 100 times more delicious because my teacher brought it to me personally. Thank you."

The photo showed a cake gifted by an acquaintance. The sizable cake was generously topped with various fruits, giving it an appetizing appearance.

Park Shin-hye gave birth to a daughter on the 22nd, becoming a mother of two. At the time, her agency stated, "Both the mother and baby are healthy. Park Shin-hye is resting and recovering surrounded by her family's love and care."

Meanwhile, Park Shin-hye made her debut in 2003 through singer Lee Seung-hwan's music video for 'Flower.' She has built a solid filmography by appearing in dramas including 'Stairway to Heaven,' 'You're Beautiful,' 'The Heirs,' and 'Pinocchio,' as well as the film 'Miracle in Cell No. 7.'

She married actor Choi Tae-joon, who is one year younger than her, in January 2022 and gave birth to a son in May of the same year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.