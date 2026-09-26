Kim Gu-ra Unexpectedly Defends Park Yoo-chun: "Everyone Has Ups and Downs; What Matters Is Getting Back on Your Feet"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Television personality Kim Gu-ra shared his thoughts while discussing singer and actor Park Yoo-chun's return to the entertainment industry.

On the 26th, GreeGura's Kim Gu-ra Economic Research Institute released a video on YouTube titled 'The Fate of Mickey Kwang Soo, Who Invested in Stocks Based Only on His Ex-Girlfriend's Advice.'

In the video, Mickey Kwang Soo recalled how he once entrusted his stock investments to his ex-girlfriend, only to suffer a major loss as 30 million won shrank to 3 million won. Although he lost most of his investment in an instant, Mickey Kwang Soo said the experience prompted him to begin seriously studying investments.

Mickey Kwang Soo continued studying investments based on his experience with failure and eventually not only recovered his losses but also made a profit, he said. After hearing the story, Kim Gu-ra positively assessed Mickey Kwang Soo's judgment in turning a crisis into an opportunity, remarking, "Isn't that ultimately a good thing?"

Speaking about his investment style, Mickey Kwang Soo said, "Some people collapse when a crisis comes, but when a crisis hits me, I analyze it. That's how I first came to know people like Warren Buffett."

He continued, "I realized that was my disposition. I wasn't afraid when things fell, nor did I get overly excited and arrogant when they rose. That's the kind of disposition successful people have."

Kim Gu-ra, who had been listening, fell into thought for a moment before mentioning Park Yoo-chun.

Kim Gu-ra said, "I don't think there are many among those watching this show, but perhaps some fans of Mickey Yoochun (Park Yoo-chun) might think that he, like Mickey Kwang Soo, should overcome this crisis and get back on his feet."

He emphasized, "Isn't that right? Everyone has ups and downs. But when that happens, it is important in life to overcome them and get back on your feet."

Meanwhile, Park Yoo-chun was indicted in custody in 2019 on charges of using methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years. At an earlier press conference, he had said, in effect, that he would retire from the entertainment industry if the allegations of drug use were true. However, even after the allegations were upheld, he expressed his intention to continue his activities. He has since pursued activities both in South Korea and abroad, showing signs of a return to the entertainment industry.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.