'Dance elite' Park Myung-soo's daughter accepted to Korea National University of Arts; doctor wife thrilled: "Nine years of hard work have paid off"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Han Su-min, comedian Park Myung-soo's wife and a doctor, announced that their daughter Minseo had been accepted to Korea National University of Arts.

On the 26th, Han Su-min shared her joy on social media, saying, "Our Minseo has finally been admitted to the university she wanted most."

She continued, "The fruits of nine years of nonstop hard work since the fourth grade of elementary school have finally come to fruition. Minseo has worked diligently and tirelessly throughout her years at Yewon Middle School and Sunhwa Arts High School, never once missing out on a scholarship. Because her passion for dance is so sincere, I wholeheartedly support and cheer on Minseo's dream of dancing and creating endlessly in the future."

Han Su-min also concluded her post by writing, "I sincerely thank all the teachers who have helped Minseo grow into who she is today. #KNUADepartmentofCreation" The previous day, Han had also shared a post showing a celebratory party for Minseo's college acceptance at a hotel.

Earlier, Minseo graduated from Yewon School, known as an elite institution in the dance world, and enrolled in the Department of Korean Dance at Sunhwa Arts High School. She drew attention after becoming a scholarship student. Recently, Park Myung-soo also expressed his earnest wish on his YouTube channel Halmyungsoo, saying, "I hope my child gets into college. Today is the day my child's early admission results are announced."

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo married Han Su-min, who is eight years younger than him, in 2008, and they have a daughter, Minseo.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.