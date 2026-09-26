Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha Promise to Pay Tuition for the Children of 'Infinite Challenge' Manager Jeong and Choi Co-ordi: "Have Just Two, I'll Pay"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personalities Jeong Jun-ha and Park Myung-soo promised a manager they worked with during Infinite Challenge that they would cover his daughter's college tuition.

On the 26th, a video titled "Chuseok Special! We Went to Return the Favor to Choi Co-ordi & Manager Jeong" was released on the YouTube channel Ha-Wa-Soo.

That day, Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha set out to meet Manager Jeong (Jeong Seok-kwon), a former manager they worked with during Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Infinite Challenge, and Choi Co-ordi. To mark Chuseok, they decided to visit the two people they had worked with for so long and personally express their gratitude.

After picking up Choi Co-ordi themselves, the two headed to Manager Jeong's home.

Choi Co-ordi's home had a split-level layout with three bedrooms. Traces of Infinite Challenge were especially visible throughout the house, attracting attention. Various pieces of merchandise related to the program, including an Infinite Challenge Song Festival album and Infinite Challenge calendars, were gathered in one place.

What drew the most attention were the members' handwritten autographs scattered across the merchandise. After discovering them, Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha marveled, "We used to pester you for autographs, and here they are." Seeing traces they had personally left behind years earlier brought back memories of that time.

The house even contained the headscarf Park Myung-soo had worn while performing as the "Prince of the Sea." As Jeong Jun-ha looked around at the various items Manager Jeong had kept, he exclaimed, "This makes you a die-hard fan." Park Myung-soo was also pleased to see that their shared past had been so carefully preserved.

As the warm atmosphere continued, Park Myung-soo even prepared a housewarming gift for Manager Jeong. Volunteering to make a bank transfer himself, Park joked, "I should send something to show my sincerity. Give me your wife's account number—not yours."

He then joked, "I knew this would happen, which is why I didn't want to come," before adding, "Still, I came to a friend's house, didn't I? I'll send just 50,000 won. The more I think about it, it wouldn't be right not to." His remarks elicited laughter.

When Park Myung-soo handed Manager Jeong the gift, Jeong Jun-ha also stepped in. Looking at Choi Co-ordi, he made a generous promise: "When is your daughter going to college? I should cover Choi Co-ordi's daughter's tuition."

He volunteered to pay the tuition himself out of his long-standing bond with Choi Co-ordi, with whom he had worked for years and shared a relationship like family. Jeong Jun-ha's unexpected promise warmed the atmosphere at the scene.

After hearing this, Park Myung-soo also told Manager Jeong, "I'll cover your children's tuition. Have just two." Manager Jeong replied, "How could I have children now? You know that." Their witty exchange sent everyone into fits of laughter.

The bond between these men, who met as a cast member and manager on Infinite Challenge and spent many years together, has continued even after the show ended. That day, the three revisited items filled with old memories, expressed their gratitude to one another, and reaffirmed their special friendship.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.