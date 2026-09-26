Ki Sung-yueng, Dad Tamed by His Daughter's Scolding... Han Hye-jin Bursts Out Laughing at His "Resigned Expression"

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun] Former soccer player Ki Sung-yueng volunteered to be his daughter's makeup model, bringing laughs.

On the 25th, a video titled 'The Han Family Ends Up Bursting Out Laughing While Making Songpyeon' was posted on Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

Han Hye-jin met up with her sister's family to buy ingredients for songpyeon, then chatted with them at a cafe. Kim Kang-woo, a veteran YouTuber, asked the newcomer Han Hye-jin how she felt after three months of making YouTube content. Han Hye-jin said, "It feels like I've been doing this for a year. But it's fun, and I feel like I made the right choice. I was surprised that everyone left only kind comments, and it gives me strength." She added, "My husband Ki also keeps waiting for the videos to go up and checking his screen time. He likes having a lot of screen time."

Han Hye-jin's sister then burst out laughing, saying that a recent short featuring Ki Sung-yueng was hilarious. In the video, Ki let his daughter work on his face as she applied makeup, but her touch was rather rough, prompting laughter. Ki eventually told her, "You have to apply the makeup slowly. You're hitting me too hard. That's enough—stop now," but his daughter shouted, "Wait!" Ki reluctantly continued to let her work on his face.

As she watched the video again, Han Hye-jin's sister said, "He looks angry when she hits him that hard," and Han Hye-jin laughed, replying, "He seems like he's holding it in, right? She really is hitting him hard." Her sister also burst out laughing and said, "That expression means he's given up. Ga-young contacted me and said, 'Sung-yueng looked a little angry.'" Han Hye-jin joked as she looked at Kim Kang-woo, saying, "I also really got put through it by Sion. Now it's your brother-in-law's turn."

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin married Ki Sung-yueng, who is nine years younger than her, in 2013, and they have one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.