Kim Dong-hyun Gives Generous Financial Support to Junior Fighter Facing Financial Hardship: "I’ll Help as Much as I Can"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Former mixed martial arts fighter Kim Dong-hyun warmed hearts by providing generous financial support to a junior fighter.

On the 26th, YouTube channel StungunTV released a video titled "We Raided a Gym Known for Its Skill in Hongdae | Gym Challenge EP. 6."

In the video, Kim Dong-hyun personally visited a gym in Hongdae to support his junior mixed martial arts fighters. He sparred with them and trained alongside them, while also sharing his own know-how for preparing for competitions and valuable tips they could use in matches. As a senior fighter, he offered them generous advice.

After training, Kim Dong-hyun went to the home of Kim Geun-young, where they enjoyed a meal together. Kim Geun-young prepared steak and pasta for Kim Dong-hyun.

While they were dining, Kim Dong-hyun learned that Kim Geun-young had an upcoming match and handed him an envelope containing sponsorship money. He said, "I’m not a sponsor, but since you’re competing again, I wanted to give you some support. This is sponsorship from StungunTV. I don’t know how much it will help in this match."

He then recalled his own experience. Kim Dong-hyun explained, "When I used to compete, older friends I was close to gave me money to help cover expenses. With this kind of help, instead of leaving four days before the event, you can leave a week in advance. You can even bring a corner man with you, and it helped me a lot."

He added, "I hope this helps you a lot. I hope you put on a great fight, and if I can help in any way, I will."

Kim Geun-young appeared deeply moved by Kim Dong-hyun’s heartfelt support. After the video was released, Kim Geun-young left a lengthy message of thanks to Kim Dong-hyun in the comments.

Kim Geun-young wrote, "Hello, this is Lee Geun-young. Because of the connection we formed at a training camp, Senior Dong-hyun visited our gym, watched over our training, and sparred with each member of our team. It was truly a meaningful time for our team. Our team often studies techniques and practices while watching StungunTV videos. The senior we had only watched from afar through videos came all the way to our gym, trained with us, and took the time to teach each of us everything we didn’t know or were curious about. We are truly grateful. We also sincerely thank you for giving our team the opportunity to have such a wonderful experience."

He also expressed his gratitude for the financial support.

He stated, "I faced many financial difficulties while preparing for this match, but thanks to Senior Dong-hyun’s help, I was able to take a brief break from work and focus on preparing for the competition. This is the first time in my martial arts career that I have received such substantial help while preparing for a match. The gratitude I feel toward my senior has also given me even greater motivation to achieve a good result in this match."

He concluded, "I won’t forget the help I received. I will work harder during the remaining time so that I can repay you with a good performance, starting with this match, as I strive to become a better fighter. Once again, thank you very much, Senior Dong-hyun."

Meanwhile, Kim Dong-hyun married Song Ha-yul, a non-celebrity six years younger than him, in 2018. They have two sons and two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.