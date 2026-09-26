Lee Jung, Who Discovered His Kidney Cancer Thanks to His Wife, Shares a Fiery Love Story: "We Moved In Together After a Month of Dating"

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Jung revealed his love story with the wife who stood by him.

On the 26th, a video featuring Lee Jung on the "Band Live" segment of the "Miss & Mister Trot" YouTube channel was released.

"I opened a studio that sold coffee, and it did really well. But COVID-19 hit the following month, so I couldn't run it for very long. I held on for another year and a half after COVID-19 ended," he said, recalling the bitter experience of his business failure.

He also battled kidney cancer. "I fell ill, lost people, and lost money. It all ended with me saddled with bank debt. Life felt futile," he recalled.

Even so, Lee Jung said, "Looking back now, I realize why I went into that business. It was to meet my wife. I was able to get married because I had started the business. I lost everything, but gaining just one thing meant I had already won."

Lee Jung said he registered his marriage just one month after beginning to date his wife, adding, "I had a fateful feeling that we should get married." Impressed by Lee Jung's determined approach to love, Ahn Sung-hoon asked how someone could gain certainty from a romantic partner. Lee Jung replied, "You have to let her know how you feel. My wife probably wasn't certain back then either. So I just took her home after a month. I told my mother-in-law and took her by the hand, saying, 'Let's live together for now.'"

Lee Jung had previously expressed his deep affection for his wife. Appearing on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Radio Star" last year, he said that his wife had urged him to undergo an abdominal CT (computed tomography) scan, which led to the discovery of his kidney cancer. "If I hadn't gotten married, I still wouldn't have known about the kidney cancer. Thanks to my wife, it was detected early. I've been managing my health well since recovering, and now I just listen to my wife," he said.

Lee Jung married in 2018 and is currently active as the trot singer Cheon Rok-dam, an alter ego.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.