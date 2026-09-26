"Those Genes Are Strong"... Lee Si-eon Reveals His 4-Month-Old Son with 'Copy-and-Paste Eyes'

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Si-eon shared an update on his son Solmin, who is his spitting image.

On the 26th, Lee Si-eon posted a photo on his social media along with the message, "Did you all have a happy Chuseok? Pretty Solmin."

In the photo, Solmin draws attention with his bright eyes and well-defined nose. He strongly resembles his father, especially around the eyes and mouth, giving off a distinct look of Lee Si-eon. His adorable charm comes through clearly even in the single photo.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon married actress Seo Ji-seung in 2021 and welcomed a son last May, five years after their wedding. He currently runs the YouTube channel Si-eon's Cool.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.