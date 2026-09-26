'Beenzino's Wife' Stefanie Michova, a German Daughter-in-Law, Prepares a Chuseok Feast Herself: "It Was an Honor to Serve My In-Laws"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Stefanie Michova, rapper Beenzino's wife, shared photos of a lovingly prepared Chuseok feast that she made herself.

On the 26th, Stefanie Michova posted several photos on her account along with the message, "Have a happy Chuseok. This year, for the first time, I prepared a Chuseok feast for my family myself. I worked hard to learn while taking Korean cooking classes, and it was truly an honor to serve food to my extended family and in-laws. Thank you for enjoying it."

The photos showed an array of Chuseok dishes that Stefanie Michova had prepared herself, neatly arranged on the table. A generous spread of Korean food, including songpyeon, braised beef short ribs, chestnut rice, three-color seasoned vegetables and beef and radish soup, filled the table and drew attention.

The occasion was especially meaningful because it was the first time she had prepared a Chuseok feast herself for her family. Stefanie Michova learned how to cook by taking Korean cooking classes and used those skills to prepare holiday dishes for her extended family and in-laws.

Stefanie Michova added, "I cooked for two days. It was hard, but I’m so proud," revealing the time and care she had put into preparing the food.

Fans have also shown interest in Stefanie Michova, a foreign national, making Korean food herself and serving it to her family for Chuseok, Korea’s traditional holiday. The lovingly prepared dishes and the warm holiday she spent with her family have added to the heartwarming atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Stefanie Michova is a German-born model who married rapper Beenzino in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.