Lee Kyung-shil Calls Out Twice-Divorced Cho Young-nam for Infidelity: "You've Cheated Before" (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Actresses Im Ye-jin and Lee Kyung-shil called out Cho Young-nam for his womanizing.

The September 26 broadcast of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s Dongchimi featured Cho Young-nam, Baek Il-seop, Kim Seung-soo, Noh Sa-yeon and Lee Kyung-shil, among others, for a Chuseok special.

During the show, Cho Young-nam asked Kim Seung-soo why he had never married. Kim Seung-soo candidly replied, "There were times when I made up my mind to get married, but I realized it wasn't something I could do by deciding on my own. After that, the timing never worked out, and I was also busy with work."

MC Kim Yong-man then asked Cho Young-nam, "Could you tell us how to get a girlfriend?"

Cho Young-nam said, "You have to keep making an effort. The reason I sing well and paint well is also because I want to make a good impression on women." He continued, "The fact that men make a lot of money is also ultimately because they want to make a good impression on women," sharing his personal view.

Cho Young-nam also acknowledged that his candid remarks could be misunderstood. "If I go out and say this is why men make money, I'll get cursed out. But it's true," he said. He added, "When I talk like this, people think I'm a womanizer and freak out," expressing his frustration.

The cast immediately reacted to Cho Young-nam's remarks. Im Ye-jin bluntly said, "You are a womanizer," while Lee Kyung-shil chimed in, "You have cheated before, too," prompting laughter.

Undeterred, Cho Young-nam continued giving Kim Seung-soo dating advice. In particular, he drew attention by suggesting that the way to get a girlfriend is to "avoid physical contact."

Baek Il-seop also offered advice. "Don't hit on women. Just stay put," he said. He added, "There are women among actresses, singers and actors who marry late, aren't there? Try to win those women over." Cho Young-nam disagreed, however, saying, "You have to make a move when you get the chance." Lee Kyung-shil ultimately concluded, "Make a move one day and stay quiet the next," adding to the laughter.

Cho Young-nam has long been associated with a womanizer image because of his past marriages. He married actress Youn Yuh-jung in 1974, and they had two sons together, but the marriage ended in divorce in 1987 after 13 years. He remarried in 1995 to a woman 18 years his junior and adopted a daughter, but that marriage also ended in divorce.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.