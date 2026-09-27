LEE CHANGSUB’s ‘Likable Variety-Show Personality’ Image Takes a Serious Hit... “He Crossed the Line Out of a Desire to Be Funny”—Can He Recover?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] BtoB’s LEE CHANGSUB has suffered an unexpected blow to the image of a ‘likable variety-show personality’ that he had built over many years. Known and loved for his witty and cheerful image, he recently faced backlash after unleashing excessive remarks and aggressive reactions on a web variety show. He eventually acknowledged his mistake and admitted, "I became fixated on the idea that I had to be funnier and more memorable."

The controversy began on the 17th, when the YouTube channel ‘12th Floor’ aired its web variety show ‘Open for Business.’

That day’s broadcast featured a story about a boyfriend who picked up his girlfriend in his car and drove her home after every date. He repeatedly asked her to throw away empty water bottles, coffee cups, and other items left in the car, sparking a conflict.

The girlfriend grew frustrated at having to dispose of trash from drinks she had not even consumed, while the boyfriend argued that she could accommodate such a small request since he always drove her around.

Among the cast members who heard the story, LEE CHANGSUB sympathized relatively strongly with the boyfriend. He suggested that he would feel hurt if his girlfriend told him to take the bus, and used harsh expressions such as "bad manners," "incredibly inconsiderate," and "It pisses me off" to describe the storyteller’s attitude.

The issue was not simply which side he took. Immediately after the broadcast, criticism spread quickly online that LEE CHANGSUB had speculated about circumstances not included in the story, shifted the blame onto the girlfriend, and excessively raised the intensity of his expressions for laughs. Comments included, "Dating is not about keeping score for compensation," "Getting a ride in someone’s car and making them throw away your trash are separate matters," and "It felt so different from his usual image."

The debate grew to the point that the video later drew around 10,000 comments. The gap between this incident and the image LEE CHANGSUB had shown until then also fueled the controversy.

LEE CHANGSUB has been recognized for his solid vocal skills through his work with BtoB, while steadily building a likable image in variety shows as somewhat eccentric and easygoing. He earned particular affection through the YouTube series ‘Changing Majors,’ in which he visited university campuses and naturally mingled with students. His strength in variety entertainment was considered to be his ability to listen to others and show a somewhat bumbling side rather than excessively drawing attention to himself, even in situations prepared by the production team.

After launching his personal YouTube channel ‘Lee Chang-sub & Jo Chang-sub,’ he continued to grow his popularity with relatable everyday content and candid reactions. He had firmly established an image as someone with steady live singing skills in his main profession and a funny but not overbearing presence on variety shows.

This time, however, LEE CHANGSUB admitted that his desire to be funny had made him cross the line. Following the controversy, he posted a lengthy reflection on a platform where he communicates with fans.

He reflected that, while carrying out his recent schedule, he realized that each person has an appropriate boundary to observe and that he seemed to be crossing it without even realizing it. In particular, he confessed, "At some point, I discovered that I was becoming fixated on having to do better, be funnier, and be more memorable." He went on to acknowledge that he had gradually become desensitized to provocative situations without realizing it, and said he would reflect on his recent words and actions and return to his original mindset. His comments were interpreted as a confession that, burdened by the pressure to create bigger laughs after receiving positive responses on variety shows for a long time, he had lost sight of the line he had normally maintained.

But public opinion did not immediately turn in his favor despite his reflection. Some said excessive criticism should be avoided because he had quickly recognized the problem and candidly acknowledged it. Others continued to say that his remarks felt all the more disappointing because he had generally been perceived by the public as approachable and considerate.

With LEE CHANGSUB personally acknowledging his change and stating, "I will return to my original mindset," attention is focused on whether he can return to the comfortable and cheerful image he previously had in the eyes of the public.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.