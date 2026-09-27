Chey Tae-won's cohabiting partner Kim Hee-young wins again against a YouTuber; awarded 10 million won after a previous 20 million won ruling

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Min-jung] Kim Hee-young, director of the T&C Foundation and cohabiting partner of Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, has won a series of lawsuits against YouTubers who spread false information about her. After securing a 20 million won damages ruling against one YouTuber last spring, she has now been awarded 10 million won in damages from another.

According to legal sources on the 26th, Park Dae-jun, presiding judge of the Seoul Western District Court's Civil Division 9, ruled partially in favor of Kim in a damages suit she filed against YouTuber A. Kim sought approximately 30 million won, and the court found A liable for 10 million won in damages. However, the ruling has not yet become final.

Around June 2024, A discussed Kim and her family on the YouTuber's own channel. The videos reportedly included claims that Kim had falsified her academic credentials and fabricated charitable deeds.

A's side argued during the trial that it had merely introduced a controversy involving a matter of public interest and had no intent to defame Kim.

The court reached a different conclusion. The judge found that A had failed to submit materials supporting the video's claims and had not conducted sufficient investigation to verify the specific facts. The court also took issue with A's use of definitive language that presented mere allegations as fact.

Separately, Kim has already prevailed in another lawsuit against a different YouTuber.

In April, the Seoul Western District Court ruled that YouTuber B must pay Kim 20 million won in damages. B had uploaded two videos in 2024 containing false information about Kim and her family. The videos reportedly received approximately 450,000 and 30,000 views, respectively.

In that case, the court focused on how online defamation can spread. It noted that false information can quickly reach an unspecified number of people through the internet and that recovering from the resulting harm is difficult. The court also found that the YouTuber appeared to have increased subscribers and views through defamatory content and earned revenue as a result. However, it took into account factors such as the YouTuber's deletion of the videos in question and closure of the channel when calculating the damages.

A, who was ordered to pay 10 million won in the latest ruling, also already has finalized criminal liability in the case. A received a summary order imposing a 5 million won fine in May, and the order subsequently became final.

For some time, various allegations and claims concerning Kim's private life were repeatedly circulated on YouTube and online communities. Recently, however, courts have successively held YouTubers accountable for spreading such claims as fact.

After securing a 20 million won damages ruling against one YouTuber and now another 10 million won ruling against a different one, Kim's legal actions over the spread of false information are producing successive results.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.