"Is This Really a House?" Pak Se-ri Shows Off Her 'Ultra-Luxurious Townhouse' with a 'Dog-Walking Path' ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Pak Se-ri, a broadcaster and former professional golfer, showed off her grand new home.

On the 26th, Pak Se-ri appeared on Omniscient Interfering View, an entertainment program on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

Pak Se-ri said she had recently moved into a townhouse because she has many dogs. The new home featured two floors, spacious rooms, two terraces, and a dedicated walking area for her dogs. It also had a cinema room and a liquor storage room. The latter contained a commercial refrigerator stocked with various types of alcohol, neatly arranged by category, which surprised viewers. Luxurious objets d'art throughout the house also drew attention. After seeing the home, broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo was stunned and asked, "Is this really a house?"

Later, when her managers arrived to help prepare for the housewarming, Pak Se-ri showed them a huge cauldron of braised short ribs. She had started preparing it the previous day. She also filled a bathtub-like space with enormous blocks of ice and alcohol so that her guests could enjoy chilled drinks. Premium cheeses were prepared by type, while generous portions of japchae and squid followed, creating further amazement.

The housewarming guests included younger athletes and Heebab, a mukbang YouTuber. The party got underway on the second-floor terrace, where the guests enjoyed the food Pak Se-ri had prepared.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.