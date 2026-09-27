Kwak Bum's Changed Face After Losing 12 kg and Undergoing Procedures Costing Tens of Millions of Won: "My Wife Said I Looked Cute" ("Omniscient Interfering View")

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kwak Bum showed off his dramatically changed appearance after losing weight and undergoing skin and dental procedures.

Kwak Bum appeared on the June 26 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Omniscient Interfering View".

Kwak Bum's manager revealed that, true to his status as one of the hottest names in variety entertainment, Kwak Bum is a regular cast member on eight programs. He is also handling around three to four schedules a day. The manager added that Kwak Bum had recently undergone a dental restoration procedure and had been smiling noticeably more since then. Kwak Bum expressed complete satisfaction with his bright white teeth, saying, "I'm glad I did it."

Kwak Bum explained what prompted him to take an interest in changing his appearance, saying, "I used to feel somewhat reluctant to watch myself on screen." He added, "I had been thin my entire life, and then I suddenly gained weight. I thought showing viewers a comfortable-looking face was a gesture of sincerity." He revealed that he had not only lost 12 kg but had also undergone skin procedures.

Kwak Bum disclosed, "After my dental procedure, my skin looked too dark, so I underwent laser treatment. I also received Botox injections between my eyebrows and a skin-regeneration treatment to remove scars." He revealed that he had spent tens of millions of won on his face alone. He was pleased with the results, saying, "After I lost weight, my wife told me I looked cute."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.