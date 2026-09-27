Lee Sol-i, who addressed divorce rumors, prepares to say goodbye to her dog with her mother instead of Park Sung-kwang: "Tonight is critical"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Lee Sol-i, the influencer wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared a heartbreaking update.

On the 27th, Lee Sol-i shared a post on her social media account that read, "They said tonight would be critical, so I'm spending the night at the hospital with my mother. My body is a little uncomfortable, but I feel more at ease than continuing to worry. Thank you for allowing me to visit."

Lee Sol-i appeared to be preparing to say goodbye to her dog, who is suffering from heart disease. Earlier, she had also shared her anguish, saying, "This is my first time facing a complete and permanent goodbye to someone I love this much, and it's already so painful. What should I do? How do you endure it?"

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang, who is seven years older, in July 2020. Divorce rumors recently surfaced after Lee Sol-i posted a cryptic message, but she personally addressed and dismissed them.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.