Is That Really Park Bo-young? A Daring Short Haircut and Extremely Gaunt Figure... "I Lose Weight Easily When I Roll Around a Lot"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Park Bo-young exuded a completely different vibe with a daring short haircut and a noticeably thinner appearance.

On the 26th, W Korea's YouTube channel released a video titled "What Did Park Bo-young Get Vicarious Satisfaction From Through Gold Land?"

Park Bo-young drew attention at a photo shoot with a daring short haircut, smoky makeup and an entirely different look. Her doll-like beauty also stood out amid her chic charm. Her strikingly thin figure, as if she had lost even more weight, also caught people's eyes.

In a subsequent interview, she was asked, "What kind of project was 'Gold Land'?" She replied, "It was dark, and I think I spent a lot of time rolling around because I had to perform action scenes. Since it's a genre you don't often get to do, I found myself wondering when I might get another chance. The biggest appeal was that a female character was at the center of the story."

She said most of the filming took place in Gangwon State, adding, "It took seven hours round trip, so I stayed overnight there while filming. I visited many famous restaurants in Gangwon State." She continued, "But the director strictly restricted my diet. He said he wanted me to look thinner as filming progressed. I lost weight easily because I was rolling around so much." She also explained why she had become so gaunt, drawing attention once again.

Meanwhile, Park Bo-young met audiences in April through the Disney+ series 'Gold Land.' 'Gold Land' is a gold-driven survival thriller in which Park Bo-young's character, Hee-joo, who gets her hands on 150 billion won worth of gold bars belonging to a smuggling ring, fights to claim all the gold amid chaos intertwined with greed and betrayal.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.