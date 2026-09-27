"I Sold My Wife's Luxury Handbag and My Children's First-Birthday Gold Rings"... Kwak Bum Opens Up About Severe Financial Hardship After 'Gag Concert' Was Canceled ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kwak Bum revealed that he experienced severe financial hardship after Gag Concert was canceled.

Kwak Bum appeared on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) program Omniscient Interfering View, which aired on the 26th.

Kwak Bum's manager said that, as a current variety-show favorite, he is now a regular on eight programs. He is handling three to four engagements a day, the manager added.

However, Kwak Bum also went through difficult times. He recalled that he struggled to make ends meet after Gag Concert was canceled. His wife eventually sold a luxury handbag she had cherished. He shared the painful memory, saying, "My wife bought the luxury handbag when she was working as a nurse, but she sold it, saying she didn't need it. It was because we needed money for living expenses."

He also revealed that they even sold the children's first-birthday gold rings, saying, "We had so little that the only things I saw in the wardrobe were the children's first-birthday gold rings. We sold those too."

Kwak Bum said, "Just as I was about to give up on everything, I received a call." He explained that his content then began spreading by word of mouth among comedians. As his video views started taking off one after another, he found another opportunity and went on to work extensively across YouTube and television.

Meanwhile, Kwak Bum married his wife, a former university hospital nurse, in 2013. They have two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.