Cho Young-nam Revisits U.S. Years His "Ex-Wife" Youn Yuh-jung May Not Want Mentioned; Lee Kyung-shil Also Urged Him, "Don't"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Cho Young-nam brought up again on a TV program an anecdote from the period when he lived in the United States with his ex-wife, actress Youn Yuh-jung.

On the Chuseok special "I Live Alone During Chuseok" of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Dongchimi," which aired on the 26th, Cho Young-nam recalled the day he went fishing with a neighboring family, calling it "the funniest thing in my life."

According to Cho Young-nam, his eldest son and singer Rima Kim's son were around the same age. While the two children were fishing and the adults were talking, a fishing hook thrown by Rima Kim's son got caught in Rima Kim's nose.

Cho Young-nam said that when the startled husband grabbed the fishing rod and moved, the hook went in deeper.

In the end, the group cut the fishing line and headed to the hospital. Recalling how the husband walked ahead carrying the fishing rod while Rima Kim and the two children followed behind, he said, "After that, Youn Yuh-jung and I started laughing."

When Cho Young-nam tried to continue, asking, "Shall I tell you about the second funniest thing, too?" Lee Kyung-shil tried to stop him, saying, "Don't."

Cho Young-nam and Youn Yuh-jung divorced in 1987, 13 years after they married. Their two sons were raised by Youn Yuh-jung.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.