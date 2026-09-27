[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Joo-ha asked a portal to delete the search term “urgent poop” ... Then her name appeared when “acute indigestion” was searched.

Broadcaster Kim Joo-ha revealed that she contacted a portal site over a misunderstanding surrounding an incident in which she broke into a cold sweat while presenting the news.

On the 26th, Lee Jee-hoon said on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s “Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night” that he had seen a video of Kim Joo-ha presenting the news while breaking into a cold sweat.

He expressed his admiration, saying, “You looked like you were in such distress, but you made it all the way through without making a single mistake,” and, “I thought that if I worked in broadcasting later, I should become that kind of professional.”

Explaining what had happened at the time, Kim Joo-ha said, “People think it was because I urgently needed to use the bathroom. No, it was acute indigestion.” She said she had developed acute indigestion after eating ramen past its expiration date.

She continued, “People kept saying that, so I contacted the portal site,” and confessed, “When people searched for Kim Joo-ha, ‘urgent poop’ automatically appeared next to my name.”

The search term disappeared after her request, but there was an unexpected follow-up. Kim Joo-ha said, “A friend called me and said, ‘When you search for acute indigestion, Kim Joo-ha comes up,’” prompting laughter.

Lee Jee-hoon, who had intended to compliment her, said, “I didn't even know whether it was urgent poop or acute indigestion,” while Kim Joo-ha awkwardly responded, “I shouldn't have mentioned it.”

In 2019, Kim Joo-ha's complexion turned pale and she broke into a cold sweat while presenting MBN's “News 8” live. She was replaced by anchor Han Seong-won midway through the broadcast.

At the time, anchor Han explained that he had taken over the newscast because Kim Joo-ha had suddenly developed abdominal pain.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.