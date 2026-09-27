Pak Se-ri Serves 20 kg of Braised Short Ribs at a Single Housewarming Party, Gives First Look at New Townhouse

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Former golfer Pak Se-ri unveiled her newly moved-in townhouse and hosted a lavish housewarming party.

On the 26th, MBC's "Omniscient Interfering View" gave viewers their first look at Pak Se-ri's new home.

The gallery-like living room, terrace overlooking lush green scenery, and basement hobby room equipped with a large screen drew attention. Her liquor refrigerator, stocked with various alcoholic drinks, also reflected Pak Se-ri's tastes.

Her preparations for her first housewarming party revealed her characteristically generous, large-scale style.

Pak Se-ri prepared eight boxes of fruit and 20 kg of braised short ribs, along with several types of meat, including tomahawk steak, ribeye, and tenderloin.

She also prepared a large quantity of japchae and whole steamed squid. A bathtub-sized ice container was filled with large blocks of ice, beverages, and alcohol.

Pak Se-ri explained that she prepared such a generous spread because she wanted to give her acquaintances a wonderful time.

She added that she feels particularly attached to younger athletes, explaining that even while living in the United States, she invited them to her home and made sure they had meals.

Marriage also came up during the housewarming. Pak Se-ri said marriage was more difficult than winning a major tournament or being inducted into the Hall of Fame, but added, "I will get married."

She then joked, "I might collect the wedding gifts first. But I don't know when I'll get married," drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.