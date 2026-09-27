Lee Chae-young Reported to Police While Abroad... Pohang Dialect Sparks Misunderstanding

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Lee Chae-young of fromis_9 revealed an anecdote about police being called during an overseas trip with her family because of her dialect.

On the 26th episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Bros,' Lee Chae-young, who is from Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province, said, "After moving to Seoul, I realized that the way I speak sounds confrontational," and began talking about her dialect's intonation.

She said that when someone asks, "Have you eaten?" she responds, "Then what did you do until this hour without eating?" She added, "At first, the members said I was scary."

An unexpected incident occurred during an overseas trip with her family because of this intonation.

Lee Chae-young said, "I was having an ordinary conversation with my uncle and grandfather when local people reported us." The police were dispatched after a resident, mistaking their rough intonation for an argument, reported them.

Lee Chae-young also shared how difficult it was to adjust to Seoul speech when she first moved to the capital.

She said that even the intonation used when ordering from a café menu felt different, adding, "I thought, 'When am I ever going to memorize all these sounds?'" Her comment made everyone laugh.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.