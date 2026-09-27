Park Yoo-chun Has a Blast in a Japanese Kimono... Kim Gu-ra Cheers on a Comeback Nobody Asked For

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] TV personality Kim Gu-ra unexpectedly came out in support of Park Yoo-chun's comeback.

On the 26th, a video titled "The Fate of Mickey Gwangsu, Who Invested in Stocks Based Solely on His Ex-Girlfriend's Word" was posted on Kim Gu-ra's YouTube channel, GreeGura.

In the video, guest Mickey Gwangsu said he entrusted approximately 30 million won for stock investments based solely on his girlfriend's advice. However, the stocks he invested in fell, reducing his assets to as little as 3 million won. He added that the experience prompted him to study stock investing and earn more than enough profit to make up for his losses.

Kim Gu-ra offered his support, saying, "Park Yoo-chun's fans might think that, like Mickey Gwangsu, they too should overcome a crisis and get back on their feet. Everyone goes through ups and downs. Being able to rise again at such times is important in life."

Park Yoo-chun, however, is enjoying a happy everyday life.

On the 25th, he posted several photos on his account along with the caption, "The greatest joy is realizing that I am capable of loving myself this deeply." The photos show Park Yoo-chun attending the second-anniversary event for his official fan club, Universe, held on the 22nd at Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo. Wearing a traditional Japanese kimono, he is seen taking part in a Kagami biraki ceremony. Kagami biraki is a traditional Japanese celebration in which the lid of a sake barrel is broken with a kizuchi, or wooden mallet, to wish for health, happiness, and prosperity on auspicious occasions, new beginnings, and anniversaries.

Park Yoo-chun also shared moments with his pet dog, his younger brother Park Yu-hwan, and other family members as he enjoyed his happy life.

In 2019, Park Yoo-chun was indicted on charges of purchasing methamphetamine with Hwang Ha-na, the granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Group and his fiancée at the time, and using some of it. At the time, Park Yoo-chun held a press conference and tearfully said, "If I took drugs, I would retire from the entertainment industry." However, he eventually admitted to all of the drug use during the police investigation. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, over the case.

Park Yoo-chun later reversed his retirement announcement and returned to the entertainment industry. He shifted his activities overseas, including to Thailand and Japan, and has recently been focusing on Japan. Park Yoo-chun will hold a solo concert in Japan in December.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.