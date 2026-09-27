Lee Hyori Wore 'Toe Shoes' Again... "Tried Running for the First Time"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Lee Hyori shared a video of herself running in unusual toe shoes.

On the 27th, Lee Hyori posted a short video to her social media story with the caption, "Tried running for the first time."

The video showed Lee Hyori running down an alley in a hat and casual clothing, viewed from behind.

What drew attention was the pair of toe shoes she was wearing.

Lee Hyori recently made headlines after sharing a photo of herself wearing white shoes with individually separated toes.

The shoes attracted attention at the time because of their unusual design. This time, she showed herself actually wearing them and running.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.