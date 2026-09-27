Ateez's San: Shocking Details Behind the "Grand Duke of the North" Dating Rumor... "Victim of a Stalking Crime"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Ateez member San has fallen victim to a crime related to dating rumors.

A video showing San walking down a street in Milan with a woman recently spread through online communities and social media, sparking dating rumors.

KQ Entertainment explained, "The woman in the video is affiliated with a Milan-based brand and was on her way to purchase necessary items. Local security personnel, a manager and others also accompanied them."

San also categorically denied the rumor on the 26th through a fan communication platform, saying, "A dating rumor is circulating, but it is completely untrue."

San lashed out, saying, "(Sasaeng fans) somehow find out and follow me everywhere I go for my schedule, which is very unsettling. I'm glad when I happen to run into you, but this is not okay. You shouldn't do this. Secretly filming me is also clearly wrong. Don't commit a crime before you get caught."

San debuted as a member of Ateez in 2018. Beginning with the group's "Zero" series entering the Billboard 200 in 2021, Ateez has placed 11 albums on the chart, including three that reached No. 1. Last year, "Lemon Drop" and "In Your Fantasy" also charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The group has further demonstrated its immense popularity by being invited to major music festivals, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and successfully completing large-scale world tours.

San, the team's lead vocalist and main dancer, has earned the nickname "Grand Duke of the North" for his distinctive vocal tone and irresistible charm. This August, he also ranked third in the individual brand reputation rankings for boy-group members, following Jimin of BTS and Jungkook.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.