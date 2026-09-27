AOA's Kwon Min-a Mentions Jimin Again: "Did You Hate That I Couldn't Be Bullied Any Longer Because Medication Put Me to Sleep?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kwon Min-a, a former member of the group AOA, has mentioned Jimin again.

On the 27th, Kwon Min-a posted a lengthy message on her personal account. She wrote, "At some point, I began standing my ground and stopped letting unfair treatment or harm simply pass. Honestly, my mental health has improved a lot recently. In the past, I couldn't say no. I was so happy when the small compliments that came after I fulfilled unreasonable requests felt sincere. I didn't realize that was foolish; I thought I was simply becoming a diligent, kind, and good person."

She continued, "Until that incident happened, I had received a lot of positive feedback, so I thought I wasn't entirely wrong. But later, uncomfortable comments started coming in. As I continued to endure it, my voice grew quieter toward the end, and I could no longer control my expressions, so they put me to sleep with medication. From your perspective, you must have found it so annoying that you couldn't bully me anymore. Seriously..."

She also emphasized, "If it were one major incident that happened 11 years ago, I could forget it. The wound might heal. But it is different from being mistreated for 11 years. Everyone asks whether I'm not tired of this, but rather than making that woman the focus, I don't want to be seen as an easy target like I was then. So I speak my mind directly, say no, and say that something is unpleasant when it is. If the other person says something, I respond. If this is noisy and exhausting for you, don't click even when you see my name—just run away. Hurry, hurry up."

Kwon Min-a lamented, "Why does the law in our country seem to be applied so favorably to perpetrators? Victims have to find evidence, witnesses, eyewitnesses, a lawyer, and money, and even with clear memories, it is uncertain whether the truth will be revealed. Meanwhile, perpetrators get claims of diminished mental capacity, accidental acts, lies, a little acting, or an apology letter. Having money makes things even more favorable." She added, "Even serial killers are not being executed and are probably living well. Does the tax money people worked so hard to earn go toward providing those demons with food, clothing, and shelter?"

Kwon Min-a debuted with AOA in 2012 but left the group in 2019. She later revealed that she had been bullied for 10 years by Jimin, who was the group's leader at the time. In the aftermath, Jimin left AOA.

Kwon Min-a recently claimed that she had been the victim of a medical accident. She also said that she would take legal action after receiving unfair treatment at a hospital she visited that day for burn treatment and that she would release recordings of the incident.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.