Park Seo Jin's Father Suddenly Collapses and Is Hospitalized: "I Threw Up Because I Felt Dizzy" ("Mr. House Husband Season 2")

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Park Seo Jin's father collapsed ahead of Chuseok and was hospitalized, raising concerns among the family.

The 26th episode of KBS2's "Mr. House Husband Season 2" showed Park Seo Jin taking his father to the hospital for a checkup due to his recent poor condition and a cerebrovascular disease he had been suffering from.

Park Seo Jin's father suddenly collapsed and was hospitalized ahead of Chuseok, worrying the family. Expressing his concern, Park Seo Jin told his father, "You should go to the hospital as soon as you feel sick," and added, "You said you felt dizzy and threw up last week." Park Seo Jin explained, "I was worried because my father recently said he had been vomiting and feeling dizzy. He had a cerebrovascular issue in the past, so we admitted him to the hospital so he could also undergo some tests."

A short while later, Park Seo Jin's three paternal aunts, who are his father's younger sisters, arrived at the hospital room. The family members, reunited after a long time, expressed their deep affection for Park Seo Jin's father.

His third paternal aunt said, "My brother is like the shade of a large tree. He is like a father to us now," adding, "My brother is like my warm, beloved hometown. That's why he must not get sick." Park Seo Jin's father smiled proudly and said, "Our mother raised us into such happy branches." He continued, "Because our parents were gone, I raised my younger siblings from an early age. I think that's why they rely on me so much." Park Seo Jin revealed, "Because my father was the eldest of seven siblings, he took on the role of the family's breadwinner from a young age."

The aunts, who had not seen their nephew in a long time, warmly greeted Park Seo Jin by saying, "You've gotten much prettier." His mother then made everyone laugh by saying, "Go get some work done. It'll make you prettier." His aunts defended him, replying, "No, you were handsome before, too." Park Seo Jin's younger sibling, who was watching the exchange, laughed as if he did not understand what was happening, prompting another round of laughter. Park Hyo-jung then looked at Park Seo Jin and added, "Looks like the investment paid off," bringing even more laughter.

The family unexpectedly held a Chuseok gathering in the hospital room. They shared stories about Park Seo Jin sending his aunts and older female cousin on a trip as a gesture of filial devotion, as well as their regret that they had been unable to support him during the most difficult period of his life, revealing their deep family affection.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.