At 49, Pak Se-ri Makes Surprise Marriage Declaration: "Should I Accept Wedding Money in Advance?... I Thought I Would Become a Married Couple with My Boyfriend at 27"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Former golfer Pak Se-ri, 49, candidly opened up about her thoughts on marriage, drawing attention.

The MBC entertainment program 'Omniscient Interfering View,' which aired on the 26th, showed Pak Se-ri spending time with junior athletes after exercising at her newly moved-in home.

During the gathering, Pak Se-ri shared a meal with her juniors and talked about her career as a professional golfer and her goals in life. She recalled that she had set a clear goal when she left for the United States.

Pak Se-ri said, "When I left for the United States, I had a goal in mind. I would win a major at least once and then retire. I thought there could be nothing more glorious than having my three-syllable name engraved in the Hall of Fame. I thought I would marry the boyfriend by my side when I was around 27. I had achieved everything, but marriage turned out to be as difficult as making it into the Hall of Fame. I failed to do that, and this is where I am now."

She explained that although she had achieved most of the goals she had set as an athlete, marriage had not happened as planned.

When a junior joked, "Since you haven't gotten married, none of us can get married either," Pak Se-ri replied, "I will get married someday," drawing attention from those around her.

Speaking about marriage, she added, "I'm wondering whether I should accept wedding money in advance," prompting laughter. Her junior responded, "Just marry an AI. People are marrying AIs these days," keeping the atmosphere lighthearted.

Pak Se-ri did not reveal a specific timeline for marriage, but she jokingly expressed her intention to get married someday.

Meanwhile, Pak Se-ri invited acquaintances to her new home and prepared an elaborate housewarming feast. She put together 20 kilograms of braised short ribs, along with tomahawk, sirloin, and tenderloin steaks, showcasing a home party on an impressive scale.

She said, "During my career, I traveled so frequently that I couldn't properly enjoy trips or spend enough time with the people around me. That's why I like getting together with the juniors I used to train with."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.