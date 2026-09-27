"I Had a Child After Turning 50": Kim Jun-ho Receives an Outpouring of Support as He Becomes 'Deureup's Dad' ('Kkeutkkaji Ganda! Dokbak Tour')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Jun-ho shared the special story behind his baby's prenatal nickname, 'Deureup,' as well as his joy at becoming a father.

The episode of Kstar and E Channel's 'Kkeutkkaji Ganda! Dokbak Tour' that aired on the 26th showed Kim Jun-ho explaining why he gave his baby the prenatal nickname Deureup and sharing his joy at becoming Deureup's father.

As the members traveled to Gimcheon that day, they discussed the penalty for the member with the most 'dokbak' losses. When someone said, "There are many temples in Gimcheon. We should go there and make a wish," Kim Jun-ho suggested visiting a temple and having someone perform 108 prostrations on their behalf as the penalty, saying, "We made so many wishes that I had a baby, too. Our prayers really work."

Jang Dong-min asked Kim Jun-ho, "Why is the baby's prenatal nickname Deureup?" Kim Jun-ho revealed the story behind the name, saying, "Kim Ji-min suggested that we name the baby after a seasonal vegetable if she became pregnant. Dureup was one of the seasonal vegetables in April."

The members later visited a charcoal-grilled bulgogi restaurant for a meal. There, the owner, who knew about the pregnancy, gave Kim Jun-ho an unexpected congratulations.

The owner warmly greeted Kim Jun-ho, saying, "Congratulations." Kim Jun-ho responded with a bright smile. He then expressed his happiness at the flood of congratulations, saying, "Because I had a child after turning 50, I'm receiving so many congratulations."

Meanwhile, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min got married in July last year. They announced their pregnancy last July, and it was reported that they conceived through their first IVF treatment. The baby is reportedly a boy and is due in early February 2027.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.