Kim Ki-tae Learns of Mother's Death Only Later: "I Thought She Would Look for Me Once I Became Famous"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Kim Ki-tae revealed that he learned only later that his mother, whose contact he had long awaited, had died.

On Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired on the 26th, Kim Ki-tae said he had been separated from his mother since childhood following his parents' divorce.

He said he had continued singing with the thought, "I will definitely become a famous singer and make her look for me," but she never contacted him.

Kim Ki-tae said he recently learned that his mother had already passed away while checking his family relations certificate.

After expressing his longing by saying, "I missed you so much," he told his mother, "Thank you for giving birth to me, and I love you."

Hwang Garam, who also appeared on the program, revealed that his mother's lung cancer had recently returned, prompting concern.

Lee Ji-hoon recalled his mother from Kazakhstan, who influenced his musical aspirations, while Jeremy remembered his maternal grandmother, who had stayed by his side during important moments throughout his childhood.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.