[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Han Sang-jin spotted a large shark named 'Bukang' that appeared at Busan North Port Waterfront Park.

On the 27th, Han Sang-jin posted a video on social media along with the caption, "A shark at North Port Waterfront Park. A natural aquarium. We're all safe!"

In the video, Han Sang-jin, who lives in Busan, visited the artificial waterway at North Port Waterfront Park in Dong-gu, Busan, while out for his morning run and watched the shark, 'Bukang.'

Earlier, on the 18th, a large shark measuring about 3 meters in length was discovered in a waterway at Busan North Port Waterfront Park, drawing widespread attention. Citizens named it 'Bukang,' meaning a shark found at North Port. During the Chuseok holiday, large crowds flocked to the area to see the shark in person, turning it into a bustling scene.

That day, too, many citizens, including Han Sang-jin, visited North Port Waterfront Park early in the morning to see 'Bukang.' When the shark was spotted swimming leisurely through the waterway with half of its fin above the surface, expressions of amazement erupted throughout the area.

Han Sang-jin described the atmosphere, saying, "During my morning run, the diligent visitors who had been out since dawn and Bukang were going buk-buk." He continued, "In the conversations going back and forth, you could feel people's desire to show it to family members who might not have seen it and to those who had come to watch: 'Come over here and see it. Did you see it? It's big, right? Now that you've seen it, let's give someone else a turn.'"

Han Sang-jin added, "Women's basketball won the gold medal yesterday, and to wrap up Chuseok, Bukang's buk-buk is the gold medalist," before expressing his sadness at the shark's impending return to nature: "It seems the time is approaching for it to return to nature, as nature intended. It will feel empty when it leaves. Still, back to nature, as nature intended."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.